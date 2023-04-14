Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 14, 2023, 10:56 am 3 min read

Solana has moved up by 23.01% in the past one week

Bitcoin has climbed 2.14% in the past 24 hours to trade at $30,731.18. Compared to last week, it is up 9.50%. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 10.51% from yesterday to trade at $2,117.17. It is up 12.67% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $594.41 billion and $254.87 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $333.83, which is 4.37% higher than yesterday and 6.95% up since last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.55, up 3.46% in the last 24 hours. It is 4% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 8.57%) and $0.099 (up 8.57%), respectively.

Solana has risen 23.01% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $25.26 (up 5.24%), $6.6996 (up 6.34%), $0.000011 (up 3.61%), and $1.18 (up 6.62%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 23.01% while Polka Dot has moved up by 4.68%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 1.45% of its value whereas Polygon is up 6.09%.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Based on the 24-hourly movement, the top gainers are Arbitrum, Rocket Pool, WOO Network, Optimism, and Lido DAO. They are trading at $1.53 (up 27.86%), $50.87 (up 19.59%), $0.22 (up 14.51%), $2.60 (up 14.02%), and $2.56 (up 12.47%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.01%) and $0.99 (down 0.01%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 3.41%).

Here are today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are UNUS SED LEO, Quant, USD Coin, TrueUSD, and Tether. They are trading at $3.39 (down 0.99%), $121.25 (down 0.82%), $0.99 (down 0.03%), $1 (down 0.03%), and $1 (down 0.02%), respectively.

Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange saw 24-hour volumes of $13.45 billion (up 26.17%) and $1.82 billion (up 39.04%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.74 billion which is up 13.22% from yesterday.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $19.27 (up 4.08%), $1 (up 0.03%), $30,870.90 (up 2.53%), $7.74 (up 6.95%), and $6.41 (up 7.90%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. ApeCoin, Internet Computer, Stacks, Decentraland, and Conflux are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.61 (up 3.42%), $5.60 (up 4.61%), $0.88 (up 2.18%), $0.66 (up 4.85%), and $0.44 (up 5.74%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.23 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $48.23 billion, both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.07 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $939.41 billion three months ago.