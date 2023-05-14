Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 14, 2023, 10:53 am 3 min read

Ethereum has market capitalization at $221.67 billion

Bitcoin has climbed 0.15% over the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $26,843.31. It is 7.05% lower than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 0.08% from yesterday to trade at $1,803.69. It is down 4.95% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $520.03 billion and $221.67 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $311.71, a 0.53% increase from yesterday and 3.70% lower than last week. The current price of XRP is $0.44, down 0.01% in the last 24 hours. It is 6.83% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 0.58%) and $0.077 (up 0.23%), respectively.

Solana has declined 4.18% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $21.07 (up 0.12%), $6.1458 (up 15.52%), $0.0000088 (down 3.72%), and $0.88 (down 0.47%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 4.18% while Polka Dot has risen by 10.74%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 2.76% in the last seven days whereas Polygon is down 12.44%.

Top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hourly movement, the top gainers are Pepe, Rocket Pool, Bitcoin SV, Frax Share, and UNUS SED LEO. They are trading at $0.0000011 (up 19.87%), $49.71 (up 6.49%), $35.82 (up 3.82%), $6.58 (up 3.50%), and $3.59 (up 2.76%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (down 0.01%) and $0.99 (down 0%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.000088 (down 0.86%).

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are WOO Network, Nexo, ApeCoin, Klaytn, and Stacks. They are trading at $0.22 (down 2.31%), $0.66 (down 1.57%), $3.25 (down 1.32%), $0.11 (down 1.25%), and $0.66 (down 1.18%), respectively.

Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. In the last 24 hours, Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $4.19 billion (down 53.22%) and $0.39 billion (down 66.80%), respectively. Meanwhile, Kraken saw a volume of $0.18 billion, down by 70.78% from yesterday.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $14.96 (down 0.91%), $1 (up 0.06%), $26,836.34 (up 0.18%), $6.52 (down 1.15%), and $5.13 (down 0.55%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another like other crypto tokens. Internet Computer, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, Theta Network, and Stacks are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $5.14 (down 0.86%), $3.25 (down 1.32%), $0.55 (down 0.73%), $0.99 (down 0.27%), and $0.66 (down 1.18%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.12 trillion, a 0.25% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $22.74 billion, which marks a 45.23% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.26 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.01 trillion.