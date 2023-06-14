Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB

Written by Sanjana Shankar June 14, 2023 | 11:15 am 3 min read

Solana has gone down by nearly 25% since last week

Bitcoin has dropped 0.27% in the past 24 hours to trade at $25,976.13. Compared to last week, it is 3.61% down. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has fallen 0.32% from yesterday to trade at $1,742.18. It has decreased 7.33% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $503.97 billion and $209.44 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $250.30, up 7.31% from yesterday and 10.33% from last week. XRP's price today is $0.55 after falling 2.49% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is down 2.58%. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 0.38%) and $0.066 (up 0.15%), respectively.

Solana, Polka Dot, and Shiba Inu are currently trading at $15.18 (down 0.71%), $4.8100 (down 3.80%), and $0.0000066 (down 0.15%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped by 24.83% while Polka Dot has declined by 13.02%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 15.76% in the last week.

Here are the top 5 gainers of the day

Injective, BNB, Fantom, Internet Computer, and PancakeSwap are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $6.19 (up 8.05%), $250.28 (up 7.31%), $0.22 (up 5.67%), $3.96 (up 4.90%), and $1.44 (up 4.87%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (up 0.01%) and $1 (up 0.02%), respectively.

These are the top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are WOO Network, XRP, Monero, XDC Network, and IOTA. They are trading at $0.11 (down 4.06%), $0.55 (down 2.49%), $136.01 (down 2.44%), $0.033 (down 2.23%), and $0.11 (down 2.21%), respectively.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $0.99 (down 0.03%), $11.86 (up 2.38%), $25,980.98 (down 0.22%), $5.39 (up 3.69%), and $4.30 (down 0.64%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, ApeCoin, Stacks, The Sandbox, and Render Token. They are currently trading at $3.96 (up 4.95%), $2.21 (down 1.95%), $0.55 (down 0.64%), $0.33 (down 0.84%), and $1.92 (down 0.51%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.05 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $29.78 billion, both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.12 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.07 trillion.

