Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, XRP

Written by Athik Saleh Dec 14, 2022, 12:37 pm 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone up by 3.8% since last week

Bitcoin has climbed by 3.4% over the last 24 hours and is now trading at $17,778.82. It is 4.1% higher than the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up by 3.6% from yesterday and now trades at $1,320.47. It is up 3.8% from last week. They have market capitalizations of $342.01 billion and $159.17 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $274.60, which is 2.9% higher than yesterday and 5.4% down since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.33, up 2.0% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.4% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 1.0%) and $0.099 (up 1.3%), respectively.

Solana has declined 2.8% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $13.89 (up 5.6%), $5.28 (up 3.1%), $0.0000099 (up 3.3%), and $0.99 (up 2.0%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana is down 2.8%, while Polka Dot has fallen 4.0%. Shiba Inu has lost 1.8% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 0.2%.

Today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Toncoin, Fantom, Lido DAO, BitDAO, and OKB. They are trading at $2.47 (up 10.44%), $0.22 (up 9.01%), $1.14 (up 7.85%), $0.33 (up 7.23%), and $23.05 (up 7.09%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.1%), $0.99 (down 0.2%), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 1.17%).

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Neutrino USD, Stacks, GMX, MultiversX (Elrond), and Osmosis. They are trading at $0.77 (down 10.64%), $0.22 (down 9.26%), $54.21 (down 8.89%), $43.77 (down 1.69%), and $0.99 (down 1.50%), respectively.

Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. The 24-hour volumes of Binance and Coinbase Exchange are $15.94 billion (up 74.93%) and $1.84 billion (up 88.98%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.8 billion which is up 40.82% from yesterday.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $1 (up 0.01%), $6.10 (up 0.16%), $13.67 (down 0.70%), $17,760.27 (up 0.03%), and $6.87 (down 0.07%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Flow, Tezos, Chiliz, and The Sandbox. They are currently trading at $4.05 (down 0.44%), $0.99 (down 0.13%), $0.99 (down 0.07%), $0.11 (down 0.05%), and $0.55 (up 0.16%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $869.46 billion, a 2.11% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $53.25 billion, which marks a 44.84% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $824.95 billion, while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $987.95 billion.