Nov 15, 2023

XRP is down 5.02% from yesterday

Bitcoin has slipped 2.81% in the past 24 hours to trade at $35,612.19. It is 0.97% higher than the week before. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 3.87% from yesterday and is trading at $1,983.84. From last week, it is up 5.55%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $696.08 billion and $238.83 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $245.90, up 0.83% from yesterday and up 0.22% from last week. XRP's price is $0.66 today, falling 5.02% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 6.79% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 0.56%) and $0.077 (down 2.59%), respectively.

Solana has gone up by 35.51% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $58.5 (up 6.99%), $5.3 (down 3.02%), $0.0000088 (down 2.19%), and $0.99 (up 1.38%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 35.51% while Polka Dot has risen by 8.5%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 3.2% whereas Polygon is 23.25% up.

Take a look at the top gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are dYdX (ethDYDX), PancakeSwap, Kaspa, Lido DAO, and Celestia. They are trading at $4.02 (up 31.51%), $2.62 (up 22.54%), $0.099 (up 16.94%), $2.46 (up 10.79%), and $6.01 (up 9.12%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (up 0.01%), and $240.3426 (up 0.88%), respectively.

These are the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Sui, Immutable, ApeCoin, Ethereum Classic, and XRP. They are trading at $0.55 (down 8.18%), $1.11 (down 7.55%), $1.41 (down 5.24%), $19.05 (down 5.08%), and $0.66 (down 5.02%), respectively.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Chainlink, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, and Uniswap. They are trading at $14.54 (down 1.94%), $17.93 (up 5.65%), $35,514.79 (down 2.72%), $1 (down 0.02%), and $5.19 (down 1.62%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Flow, Theta Network, and Stacks are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.34 (down 3.57%), $1.11 (down 7.55%), $0.66 (up 0.88%), $0.99 (down 1.28%), and $0.66 (down 2.90%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.36 trillion, a 2.13% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $65.41 billion, which marks a 1.24% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.05 trillion, compared to $1.17 trillion three months ago.