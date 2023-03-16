Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, USD Coin, Cardano

Written by Athik Saleh Mar 16, 2023, 11:43 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone up by 7.26% since last week

Bitcoin has shed 1.62% over the last 24 hours, trading at $24,456.37. It is 12.49% higher than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 3.39% from yesterday to trade at $1,650.32. It has climbed 7.26% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $472.90 billion and $202.24 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is currently trading at $311.88, down 0.31% from yesterday and 7.66% up from last week. XRP's price today is $0.33 after falling down 2.90% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 5.78% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 6.39%) and $0.077 (down 7.41%), respectively.

Solana has risen 14.13% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $210 (up 4.47%), $6.3605 (down 0.62%), $0.000011 (down 5.61%), and $1.12 (down 7.81%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 14.13%, while Polka Dot has gained 13.01%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 2.12%, whereas Polygon is 6.33% up.

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

GMX, XDC Network, PAX Gold, Fei USD, and Pax Dollar are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $80.01 (up 5.51%), $0.033 (up 1.59%), $1,928.35 (up 0.62%), $0.99 (up 0.58%), and $1 (up 0.49%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.14%), $0.99 (up 0.07%), and $1 (down 0.06%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 8.10%).

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Conflux, Synthetix, Filecoin, Lido DAO, and Stacks. They are trading at $0.22 (down 19.86%), $2.65 (down 18.17%), $5.70 (down 17.82%), $2.33 (down 17.21%), and $0.88 (down 15.11%), respectively.

Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. The 24-hour volumes of Binance and Coinbase Exchange are $28.77 billion (down 21.80%) and $2.31 billion (down 27.80%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $1.21 billion, which is down 31.79% from yesterday.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.07%), $15.63 (down 10.19%), $5.93 (down 7.67%), $24,439.39 (down 1.71%), and $6.60 (down 6.84%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Internet Computer, ApeCoin, Stacks, Tezos, and Decentraland are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $5.21 (down 8.26%), $4.15 (down 6.39%), $0.88 (down 15.13%), $1.18 (down 3.72%), and $0.55 (down 9.33%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.06 trillion, a 2.61% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $83.7 billion, which marks a 17.28% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.1 trillion while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $846.59 billion.