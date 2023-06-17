Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Dogecoin

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 17, 2023 | 12:18 pm 3 min read

Solana has moved up by 4.51% in the past seven days

Bitcoin has climbed up by 3.09% in the past 24 hours and is currently trading at $26,306.89. It is 1.81% higher than last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 3.42% from yesterday to trade at $1,723.28. It has fallen 3.86% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $510.42 billion and $207.16 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $240.77, which is 1.27% more than yesterday and 1.03% higher than the previous week. XRP's price today is $0.44 after falling down 1.16% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 6.01% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 0.30%) and $0.066 (up 0.56%), respectively.

Solana is up by 4.51% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, and Shiba Inu are currently trading at $15.52 (up 4.93%), $4.7601 (down 6.47%), and $0.0000066 (down 0.29%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 4.51%, while Polka Dot has slipped by 4.99%. Also, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 14.36% compared to last week.

Top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Quant, Frax Share, Sui, Pepe, and Trust Wallet Token. They are trading at $114.64 (up 17.92%), $5.66 (up 16.97%), $0.77 (up 11.88%), $0.0000099 (up 8.79%), and $0.99 (up 8.04%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the most popular tokens in the past few months, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (up 0.07%) and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are BitTorrent(New), Flare, XRP, EOS, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.0000055 (down 2.39%), $0.011 (down 1.94%), $0.44 (down 1.29%), $0.66 (down 0.58%), and $5.26 (down 0.43%), respectively.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $1 (up 0.09%), $26,320.75 (up 3.11%), $11.55 (up 0.90%), $5.26 (down 0.43%), and $4.54 (up 2.70%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Internet Computer, ApeCoin, Stacks, Render Token, and The Sandbox are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.96 (down 0.25%), $2.10 (up 0.33%), $0.55 (up 4.99%), $1.94 (up 4.55%), and $0.33 (up 2.03%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.04 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is at $37.26 billion. Both have remained largely flat since yesterday. Last month, the global crypto market cap was at $1.13 trillion, compared to $1.09 trillion three months ago.

