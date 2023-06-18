Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 18, 2023 | 11:53 am 3 min read

Ethereum is up by 0.43% from yesterday

Bitcoin has climbed up by 0.88% in the past 24 hours. It is trading at $26,526.19. It is 3.19% higher than last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 0.43% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,729.42. It is down 1.18% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $514.65 billion and $207.84 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is currently trading at $245.28, a 2.07% increase from yesterday and 4.15% higher than last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.44, up 1.76% in the last 24 hours. It is 4.52% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 1.77%) and $0.066 (down 0.07%), respectively.

Solana is up by 1.17% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, and Shiba Inu are currently trading at $15.60 (up 0.55%), $5.0894 (up 6.92%), and $0.0000066 (down 1.02%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 1.17% while Polka Dot has gained 1.79%. The price of Shiba Inu has risen by 1.42% in the past seven days.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Aptos, Render Token, SingularityNET, Sui, and Mask Network. They are trading at $6.99 (up 9.98%), $2.08 (up 7.70%), $0.22 (up 6.56%), $0.77 (up 5.23%), and $3.73 (up 5.03%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the most popular tokens in the past few months, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (flat) and $0.99 (down 0.02%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Quant, XDC Network, Trust Wallet Token, Terra Classic, and Frax Share. They are trading at $103.28 (down 10.10%), $0.033 (down 3.42%), $0.99 (down 2.40%), $0.000099 (down 1.84%), and $5.54 (down 1.81%), respectively.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the most prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are currently trading at $1 (down 0.03%), $26,513.52 (up 0.77%), $11.56 (up 0.11%), $5.26 (down 0.04%), and $4.53 (down 0.32%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Stacks, ApeCoin, Render Token, and The Sandbox are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.98 (up 0.47%), $0.55 (up 2.65%), $2.12 (up 0.79%), $2.08 (up 7.71%), and $0.33 (up 0.99%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.06 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $32.3 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.14 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.17 trillion three months ago.

