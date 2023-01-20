Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Tether

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 20, 2023, 11:06 am 3 min read

Bitcoin has climbed 1% in the past 24 hours to trade at $21,027.11. Compared to last week, it is 11.5% up. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 1.3% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,550.17. It has increased by 9.4% compared to last week. Their market capitalization stands at $405.14 billion and $186.82 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $294.24, which is 1.2% up from yesterday and 2.4% up from last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.33 after moving up 1.4% in the last 24 hours. It is 3.3% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 1.8%) and $0.088 (down 0.2%), respectively.

Solana's price has increased by 27.4% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $21.16 (down 1.9%), $5.83 (up 0.8%), $0.000011 (up 1.5%), and $0.99 (down 0.1%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 27.4%, while Polka Dot has moved up by 11.6%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 20.5% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 3.9%.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Enjin Coin, Frax Share, Nexo, Hedera, and Synthetix are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.44 (up 15.08%), $10.18 (up 14.11%), $0.88 (up 13.54%), $0.066 (up 9.45%), and $2.31 (up 7.94%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.1%), $0.99 (down 0.1%), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 3.82%).

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Kava, Decentraland, Aave, Compound, and Solana. They are trading at $1.02 (down 3.85%), $0.66 (down 2.98%), $80.64 (down 2.49%), $47.95 (down 2.48%), and $21.13 (down 2.27%), respectively.

Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken, Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a 24-hour volume of $13.71 billion (down 44.55%) and $1.58 billion (down 32.06%), respectively. Kraken saw a volume of $0.5 billion, which is 46.05% down from yesterday.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $0.99 (down 0.03%), $16.05 (down 0.19%), $6.15 (up 0.09%), $20,995.60 (up 0.91%), and $6.47 (up 0.27%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. ApeCoin, Decentraland, Flow, The Sandbox, and Tezos are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.95 (up 7.44%), $0.66 (down 3.11%), $1.01 (up 1.34%), $0.66 (up 0.19%), and $0.99 (up 1.88%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $961.29 billion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $61.61 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $792.4 billion, while the total capitalization stood at $918.2 billion three months ago.