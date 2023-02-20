Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Polygon

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 20, 2023, 11:56 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone up by 11.13% since last week

Bitcoin has shed 0.92% over the last 24 hours, trading at $24,484.32. It is 12.14% higher than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 0.50% from yesterday and is trading at $1,688.52. From the previous week, it is up 11.13%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $472.34 billion and $206.58 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $316.19, up 0.24% from yesterday and 1.17% up from last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.33, down 0.78% in the last 24 hours. It is 4.36% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 0.13%) and $0.088 (down 1.24%), respectively.

Solana is up by 8.02% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $25.489 (up 4.72%), $7.4447 (up 3.83%), $0.000011 (up 0.82%), and $1.48 (down 1.17%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 8.02%, while Polka Dot has gained 17.61%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 4.17% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 20.85%.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Stacks, Conflux, Neo, Solana, and VeChain are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.77 (up 83.24%), $0.22 (up 40.08%), $11.83 (up 23.12%), $25.98 (up 11.25%), and $0.033 (up 10.57%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Speaking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (flat), and $1 (down 0.01%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 1.77%).

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Blur, Mina, Render Token, SingularityNET, and Lido DAO. They are trading at $1.26 (down 7.49%), $0.99 (down 6.72%), $1.71 (down 6.52%), $0.44 (down 6.04%), and $3.02 (down 5.44%), respectively.

Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $22.17 billion (up 93.15%) and $1.51 billion (up 77.42%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $0.42 billion, which is up 33.50% from yesterday.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Uniswap, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $19.83 (up 1.20%), $7.26 (up 3.61%), $1 (up 0.02%), $24,456.68 (down 0.97%), and $8.06 (up 0.85%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, ApeCoin, Flow, Decentraland, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $7.34 (up 2.25%), $5.68 (up 1.20%), $1.43 (up 8.76%), $0.77 (up 1.39%), and $1.24 (up 3.38%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.12 trillion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $44.28 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $980.83 billion, compared to $835.43 billion three months ago.