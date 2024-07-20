In short Simplifying... In short Cryptocurrency prices are on the rise with BNB, XRP, Cardano, and Dogecoin showing significant gains.

The market capitalization of Ethereum is now at $421.89 billion

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:57 am Jul 20, 202410:57 am

What's the story Bitcoin has risen by 3.94% over the last 24 hours to now trade at $66,657.23. It is up by 15.33% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen by 2.58% from yesterday to now trade at $3,508.39. It is up by 12.58% from last week. The market capitalization of Ethereum is now at $421.89 billion.

Altcoins

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $591.94, which is 3.54% higher than yesterday and 11.15% up since last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.55 after moving up 6.09% in the last 24 hours. It is 18.70% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 3.73%) and $0.11 (up 4.86%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has risen 23.0% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $170.33 (up 5.76%), $6.36 (up 4.46%), $0.000011 (up 2.41%), and $0.55 (up 4.08%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 23.0% while Polka Dot has moved up by 3.34%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 7.34% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 5.91%.

Data

Top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Bonk, Mog Coin, ORDI, Sei, and Arweave. They are trading at $0.000033 (up 19.85%), $0.0000022 (up 14.75%), $42.10 (up 14.67%), $0.44 (up 13.70%), and $33.80 (up 12.83%), respectively.

Stable tokens

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.07%), $1 (flat), and $53,503 (up 0.19%), respectively.

Data

Here are our top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Pendle, TRON, and Nexo. They are trading at $4.58 (down 1.07%), $0.11 (down 0.40%), and $1.26 (down 0.30%), respectively.

Rankings

These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes.

DeFi

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Internet Computer, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $28.47 (up 5.09%), $14.13 (up 3.96%), $1 (up 0.01%), $10.38 (up 8.80%), and $8.01 (up 2.28%), respectively.

NFT

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens, due to their lack of fungibility. Internet Computer, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, Stacks, Render, and Immutable are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $10.38 (up 8.78%), $1.50 (up 7.37%), $1.91 (up 5.02%), $6.80 (up 5.21%), and $1.63 (up 7.55%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.43 trillion, a 3.56% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $83.94 billion, which marks a 20.15% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $2.37 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $2.32 trillion three months ago.