Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, Dogecoin
Bitcoin has risen by 3.94% over the last 24 hours to now trade at $66,657.23. It is up by 15.33% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen by 2.58% from yesterday to now trade at $3,508.39. It is up by 12.58% from last week. The market capitalization of Ethereum is now at $421.89 billion.
How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?
BNB is trading at $591.94, which is 3.54% higher than yesterday and 11.15% up since last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.55 after moving up 6.09% in the last 24 hours. It is 18.70% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 3.73%) and $0.11 (up 4.86%), respectively.
Solana has risen 23.0% since last week
Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $170.33 (up 5.76%), $6.36 (up 4.46%), $0.000011 (up 2.41%), and $0.55 (up 4.08%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 23.0% while Polka Dot has moved up by 3.34%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 7.34% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 5.91%.
Top 5 gainers of the day
The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Bonk, Mog Coin, ORDI, Sei, and Arweave. They are trading at $0.000033 (up 19.85%), $0.0000022 (up 14.75%), $42.10 (up 14.67%), $0.44 (up 13.70%), and $33.80 (up 12.83%), respectively.
Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?
A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.07%), $1 (flat), and $53,503 (up 0.19%), respectively.
Here are our top losers of the day
The biggest losers of the day are Pendle, TRON, and Nexo. They are trading at $4.58 (down 1.07%), $0.11 (down 0.40%), and $1.26 (down 0.30%), respectively.
These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges
The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes.
Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today
DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Internet Computer, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $28.47 (up 5.09%), $14.13 (up 3.96%), $1 (up 0.01%), $10.38 (up 8.80%), and $8.01 (up 2.28%), respectively.
Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens
Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens, due to their lack of fungibility. Internet Computer, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, Stacks, Render, and Immutable are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $10.38 (up 8.78%), $1.50 (up 7.37%), $1.91 (up 5.02%), $6.80 (up 5.21%), and $1.63 (up 7.55%), respectively.
Total cryptocurrency market capitalization
The current global crypto market cap is $2.43 trillion, a 3.56% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $83.94 billion, which marks a 20.15% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $2.37 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $2.32 trillion three months ago.