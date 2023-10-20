Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

By Sanjana Shankar 10:50 am Oct 20, 202310:50 am

XRP is up 7.15% from yesterday

Bitcoin has surged 3.3% in the past 24 hours to trade at $29,218.50. It is 9.08% up compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 2.17% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,583.28. It has increased 2.83% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $570.97 billion and $190.61 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $212.70, up 1.63% from yesterday and 3.74% up from last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.55, up 7.15% in the last 24 hours. It is 7.36% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 3.01%) and $0.055 (up 2.09%), respectively.

Solana has risen 22.75% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $25.98 (up 9.9%), $3.71 (up 2.44%), $0.0000066 (up 3.05%), and $0.55 (up 2.89%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 22.75% up while Polka Dot has moved up by 0.88%. Shiba Inu is up 2.12% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 2.79%.

Check out the top gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Bitcoin SV, Stacks, eCash, Solana, and Injective. They are trading at $53.42 (up 27.54%), $0.66 (up 13.26%), $0.000022 (up 10.59%), $25.98 (up 9.9%), and $8.74 (up 8.85%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.01%), $0.99 (flat), and $213.9998 (up 2.88%), respectively.

Here are the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are THORChain, ApeCoin, Huobi Token, XDC Network, and Trust Wallet Token. They are trading at $1.50 (down 2.88%), $1.06 (down 2.86%), $2.29 (down 1.73%), $0.044 (down 0.91%), and $1.05 (down 0.82%), respectively.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, Avalanche, and Uniswap. They are trading at $1 (up 0.04%), $29,257.55 (up 3.59%), $7.45 (up 1.99%), $9.22 (up 4.59%), and $4 (up 2.34%), respectively.

These are today's top NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Internet Computer, Stacks, Render, Immutable, and Tezos are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.07 (up 0.91%), $0.66 (up 13.33%), $1.97 (up 3.10%), $0.55 (up 4.01%), and $0.66 (up 2.33%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.09 trillion, a 1.08% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $40.99 billion, which marks a 1.2% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.08 trillion, compared to $1.2 trillion three months ago.