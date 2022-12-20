Business

Written by Athik Saleh Dec 20, 2022, 11:24 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone down by 5.4% since last week

Bitcoin has climbed 0.4% over the last 24 hours and is trading at $16,786.17. It is 2.3% lower than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 2.1% from yesterday and is trading at $1,206.66. From last week, it is down 5.4%. Their market capitalization stands at $323.01 billion and $145.48 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $248.92, up 0.4% from yesterday and 10.1% from last week. XRP's price is $0.33 today, increasing by 0.7% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 11.3% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 3.1%) and $0.077 (down 3.7%), respectively.

Solana has fallen 7.2% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $12.36 (up 0.5%), $4.59 (down 0.8%), $0.0000088 (down 1.4%), and $0.77 (down 0.9%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 7.2%, while Polka Dot has fallen 11.1%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 6.1%, whereas Polygon has lost 12.2%.

Top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are ImmutableX, XDC Network, Mina, Litecoin, and Theta Network. They are trading at $0.44 (up 12.78%), $0.022 (up 7.01%), $0.44 (up 4.11%), $65.29 (up 3.94%), and $0.77 (up 3.53%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (down 0.1%), and $0.99 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 3.78%).

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Chain, Toncoin, Trust Wallet Token, MultiversX (Elrond), and Neutrino USD. They are trading at $0.022 (down 11.24%), $2.41 (down 9.95%), $1.54 (down 8.10%), $36.05 (down 7.86%), and $0.55 (down 6.82%), respectively.

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. The 24-hour volumes of Binance and Coinbase Exchange are $10.13 billion (up 75.63%) and $1.56 billion (up 118.02%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.54 billion, which is up 266.80% from yesterday.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $1 (up 0.01%), $5.27 (up 0.80%), $11.96 (up 1.75%), $16,768.17 (up 0.51%), and $6.03 (up 0.48%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. ApeCoin, Flow, Theta Network, Tezos, and Axie Infinity are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.53 (up 0.40%), $0.77 (up 0.29%), $0.77 (up 1.52%), $0.88 (up 1.01%), and $6.82 (up 0.78%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $792.4 billion, a 2.2% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $31.37 billion, which marks a 52.49% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $835.43 billion, while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $944.17 billion.