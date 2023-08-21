Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 21, 2023 | 11:18 am 3 min read

XRP is up 1.83% in the last 24 hours

Bitcoin has lost 0.20% in the last 24 hours, trading at $26,060.81. It is 11.31% down compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 0.59% from yesterday and is trading at $1,676.46. From the previous week, it is down 9.18%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $507.24 billion and $201.56 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $215.73, which is 0.32% less than yesterday and 10.44% lower from previous week. The current price of XRP is $0.55, up 1.83% in the last 24 hours. It is 16.41% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 0.90%) and $0.066 (down 0.83%), respectively.

Solana has fallen 12.1% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $21.47 (down 1.4%), $4.49 (down 0.066%), $0.0000088 (down 2.04%), and $0.55 (down 0.33%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana is down 12.1% while Polka Dot has fallen 10.39%. Shiba Inu is down 19.65% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has lost 15.63%.

Check out the top gainers of the day

Looking at the 24 hourly movement, the top five gainers are Litecoin, Monero, Stellar, TRON, and XRP. They are trading at $66.09 (up 2.70%), $147.64 (up 2.59%), $0.11 (up 2.46%), $0.077 (up 2.30%), and $0.55 (up 1.83%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (flat) and $1 (flat), respectively.

Here are the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Hedera, Synthetix, Sui, THORChain, and Frax Share. They are trading at $0.066 (down 5.13%), $2.13 (down 4.17%), $0.55 (down 3.82%), $1.70 (down 2.78%), and $6.10 (down 2.49%), respectively.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.01%), $26,110.97 (down 0.02%), $10.75 (down 0.33%), $6.19 (up 0.56%), and $4.85 (down 0.87%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Axie Infinity, Immutable, The Sandbox, and Stacks are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.56 (down 0.31%), $4.92 (down 0.30%), $0.66 (down 0.79%), $0.33 (down 1.10%), and $0.44 (down 1.15%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.06 trillion, a 0.52% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $21.75 billion, which marks a 12.21% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.2 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.13 trillion three months ago.

