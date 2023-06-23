Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 23, 2023 | 11:06 am 3 min read

Bitcoin's global market capitalization currently stands at $583.08 billion

Bitcoin has lost 0.93% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $30,020.03. It is up by 17.65% compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has decreased by 1.94% from yesterday to trade at $1,881.43. It has climbed 12.94% from last week. Their market capitalization stands at $583.08 billion and $226.28 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $242.90, which is 4.49% lower than yesterday and 2.13% up since last week. XRP's price today is $0.55 after falling down 2.79% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is up by 4.21%. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 1.95%) and $0.066 (down 2.95%), respectively.

Solana's price has increased by 13.42% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, and Shiba Inu are currently trading at $16.78 (down 4%), $5.4895 (down 0.19%), and $0.0000088 (down 0.37%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gone up by 13.42%, while Polka Dot has gained 7.86%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 13.64% in the last seven days.

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hourly movement are Bitcoin SV, UNUS SED LEO, Pepe, VeChain, and Conflux. They are trading at $30.99 (up 8.17%), $3.83 (up 7.04%), $0.00000011 (up 4.87%), $0.011 (up 3.10%), and $0.22 (up 2.69%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to various physical assets such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the most popular tokens in the past few months, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.02%) and $0.99 (down 0%), respectively.

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Stacks, Flow, Sui, Gala, and Mask Network. They are trading at $0.77 (down 7.58%), $0.55 (down 7.58%), $0.88 (down 7.40%), $0.022 (down 7.11%), and $3.77 (down 6.52%), respectively.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.03%), $29,998.33 (down 0.98%), $12.80 (down 2.24%), $5.65 (down 1.77%), and $4.77 (down 2.11%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Internet Computer, Stacks, Render Token, ApeCoin, and The Sandbox are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.18 (down 2.53%), $0.77 (down 8.01%), $2.19 (down 5.92%), $2.18 (down 6.38%), and $0.44 (down 1.75%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.16 trillion, a 0.6% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $44.31 billion, which marks a 26.54% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.12 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.15 trillion three months ago.

Share this timeline