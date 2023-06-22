Business

BYJU'S: 3 key board members tender resignation over lender fiasco

Written by Athik Saleh June 22, 2023 | 05:29 pm 1 min read

BYJU'S is yet to accept the resignation of board members

Trouble seems to have a way of targeting BYJU'S, India's most valuable start-up. The company has been involved in a spat with its lenders for a while. Now, the issue has reached its boardroom. According to the Economic Times, key board members of the company representing Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital), Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI), and Prosus have tendered their resignations.

Board members had differences with Byju Raveendran on key issues

The board members who submitted their resignations include GV Ravishankar (Peak XV), Vivan Wu (CZI), and Russell Dreisenstock (Prosus). They are non-executive directors of the company. Their resignations are yet to be accepted by the ed-tech giant. The board members decided to tender their resignations due to how Byju Raveendran, the company's CEO and co-founder, has been dealing with the lenders.

