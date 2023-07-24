Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana

July 24, 2023

XRP is down 2.64% compared to last week

Bitcoin has lost 0.31% in the last 24 hours, trading at $29,781.77. It is 1.68% down compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 0.09% from yesterday and now trades at $1,869.88. It is down 3.14% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $578.92 billion and $224.74 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $240.88, which is 0.50% lower than yesterday and 0.95% down since last week. XRP's price today is $0.77 after falling down 1.65% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 2.64% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 1.11%) and $0.077 (down 0.35%), respectively.

Solana has gone down nearly 13% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $24.31 (down 1.76%), $5.32 (down 2.14%), $0.0000077 (down 0.55%), and $0.77 (down 1.85%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 12.81% while Polka Dot has fallen 1.37%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 2.53% of its value whereas Polygon has declined 5.01%.

Check out today's top gainers

Based on the 24-hourly movement, the top gainers are XDC Network, Bitcoin Cash, Theta Network, dYdX, and Tezos. They are trading at $0.055 (up 6.16%), $247.75 (up 2.01%), $0.88 (up 1.69%), $2.16 (up 1.01%), and $0.88 (up 1.01%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (flat) and $0.99 (flat), respectively.

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Synthetix, Compound, Maker, Sui, and Injective. They are trading at $2.86 (down 6.06%), $66.94 (down 5.79%), $1,044.29 (down 5.56%), $0.66 (down 4.54%), and $8.35 (down 4.30%), respectively.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Dai, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $29,778.91 (down 0.30%), $13.35 (down 1.69%), $0.99 (down 0.08%), $7.73 (down 2.58%), and $6.01 (down 0.35%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Stacks, The Sandbox, Theta Network, and Tezos. They are currently trading at $4.16 (down 3.22%), $0.66 (down 0.81%), $0.44 (down 0.54%), $0.88 (up 1.70%), and $0.88 (up 1%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.2 trillion, a 0.96% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $23.61 billion, which marks a 5.35% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.19 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.16 trillion three months ago.

