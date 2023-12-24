Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Solana

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Solana

By Pradnesh Naik Dec 24, 2023

The current capitalization of Ethereum stands at $277 billion

Bitcoin has climbed 0.70% in the past 24 hours to trade at $43,809.14. Compared to last week, it is up by 4.33%. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up by 1.09% from yesterday and is currently trading at $2,306.32. It has increased 3.95% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $857.82 billion and $277.24 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $269.58, a 1.17% increase from yesterday and 11.17% higher than last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.66 after moving up 1.11% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.30% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.66 (up 3.65%) and $0.099 (up 1.62%), respectively.

Solana's price has increased by 55.05% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $114.38 (up 21.16%), $8.71 (up 13.56%), $0.000011 (up 4.21%), and $0.88 (up 2.62%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 55.05% while Polka Dot has gained 22.28%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 1.23% whereas Polygon is 1.68% up.

Top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are PancakeSwap, aelf, Mina, NEAR Protocol, and Solana. They are trading at $2.96 (up 16.68%), $0.99 (up 16.14%), $0.99 (up 13.51%), $3.77 (up 13.40%), and $109.08 (up 12.29%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are currently trading at $1 (down 0.02%), $1 (down 0.01%), and $1.000166 (up 0.05%), respectively.

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Pepe, The Graph, Frax Share, Lido DAO, and Terra Classic. They are trading at $0.0000011 (down 6.02%), $0.11 (down 4.42%), $8.82 (down 3.29%), $2.33 (down 3%), and $0.00011 (down 2.56%), respectively.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Internet Computer, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $47.71 (up 6.55%), $15.60 (up 1.16%), $0.99 (down 0.05%), $9.58 (up 1.72%), and $6.34 (down 0.72%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $9.59 (up 4.35%), $2.50 (up 6.64%), $1.50 (up 3.57%), $4.83 (up 8.31%), and $0.99 (up 0.24%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.68 trillion, a 0.01% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $48.94 billion, which marks a 31.02% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.42 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.05 trillion three months ago.