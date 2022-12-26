Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, Tether

Dec 26, 2022

Ethereum's value has gone up by 2.9% since last week

Bitcoin has risen 0.3% over the last 24 hours to trade at $16,882.33. It is up 0.8% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 0.1% from yesterday and is trading at $1,221.29. From last week, it is up 2.9%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $324.86 billion and $147.14 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $244.12, which is 0.4% down from yesterday and a 3.0% fall since last week. XRP's price today is $0.33 after moving up 0.1% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 0.1% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 0.1%) and $0.077 (down 1.5%), respectively.

Solana's price has decreased by 8.4% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $11.38 (down 0.8%), $4.50 (up 1.0%), $0.0000088 (up 0.1%), and $0.77 (up 0.4%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped by 8.4%, while Polka Dot has declined by 3.6%. Shiba Inu is down 2.4% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has lost 2.0%.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hourly movement, the top gainers are Litecoin, The Graph, Casper, Lido DAO, and Terra Classic. They are trading at $68.94 (up 4.81%), $0.055 (up 4.18%), $0.022 (up 3.50%), $0.99 (up 2.78%), and $0.00011 (up 2.45%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.1%), $1 (flat), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 2.47%).

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Chain, Aptos, Stacks, Neutrino USD, and Trust Wallet Token. They are trading at $0.011 (down 2.85%), $3.61 (down 2.75%), $0.22 (down 2.24%), $0.55 (down 2.19%), and $1.40 (down 2.13%), respectively.

These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a 24-hour volume of $5.91 billion (up 76.89%) and $0.6 billion (up 47.71%), respectively. Kraken saw a volume of $0.12 billion, which is 22.27% up from yesterday.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.02%), $5.17 (down 0.27%), $11.73 (down 0.15%), $16,846.84 (down 0.06%), and $5.97 (down 0.17%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. ApeCoin, Flow, Theta Network, Tezos, and Axie Infinity are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.59 (down 0.26%), $0.77 (down 0.52%), $0.77 (down 0.08%), $0.77 (up 0.06%), and $6.94 (up 0.06%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $810.08 billion, a 0.17% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $21.11 billion, which marks a 27.11% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $833.28 billion, while the total capitalization stood at $923.57 billion three months ago.