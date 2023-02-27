Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Polygon

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 27, 2023, 11:34 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone down by 3.14% since last week

Bitcoin has gone up by 1.27% in the past 24 hours to trade at $23,493.83. Compared to last week, it is 4% down. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 2.16% from yesterday and now trades at $1,636.12. It is down 3.14% from last week. Their market capitalization stands at $453.87 billion and $200.30 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $306.90, 1.26% up from yesterday and 2.88% down since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.33, down 0.30% in the last 24 hours. It is 3.42% lower compared to the previous week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 0.97%) and $0.088 (up 0.73%), respectively.

Solana has gone down by 11.54% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $22.500 (down 6.25%), $6.4300 (down 7.12%), $0.000011 (down 2.01%), and $1.27 (up 0.62%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana is down 11.54%, while Polka Dot has fallen 8.16%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 6.41% of its value, whereas Polygon has declined 14.72%.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Stacks, Neo, Ankr, Maker, and Synthetix are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.88 (up 16.74%), $12.99 (up 8.80%), $0.044 (up 6.73%), $765.20 (up 5.90%), and $2.64 (up 5.52%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0%), $1 (up 0%), and $1 (down 0.01%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 0.93%).

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are BinaryX (old), 1inch Network, Hedera, Quant, and Theta Network. They are trading at $136.83 (down 9.84%), $0.55 (down 3.20%), $0.077 (down 2.21%), $129.45 (down 2.17%), and $1.20 (down 1.99%), respectively.

Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a 24-hour volume of $11.2 billion (down 1.24%) and $0.75 billion (down 9.72%), respectively. Kraken saw a volume of $0.34 billion, which is 14.21% up from yesterday.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $18.23 (up 1.16%), $0.99 (down 0.04%), $6.55 (up 0.44%), $23,498.53 (up 1.34%), and $7.40 (up 0.13%), respectively.

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. ApeCoin, Internet Computer, Flow, Decentraland, and Theta Network are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $5.23 (up 3.01%), $6.18 (up 0.99%), $1.21 (up 0.28%), $0.66 (up 0.14%), and $1.20 (down 2.01%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.06 trillion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $37.41 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.05 trillion, while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $835.13 billion.