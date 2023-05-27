Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 27, 2023, 11:02 am 3 min read

Ethereum is up by 1.24% compared to last week

Bitcoin has risen by 1.31% in the past 24 hours and currently trading at $26,768.56. It is 0.40% lower than last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, also rose by 1.50% from yesterday and is trading at $1,834.66. From last week, it is up 1.24%. Their market capitalization stands at $519.01 billion and $220.68 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $307.41, which is 1.43% up from yesterday and a 0.28% fall since last week. XRP's price today is $0.44 after moving up 1.80% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 2.02% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 2.58%) and $0.077 (up 1.23%), respectively.

Solana has fallen 3.55% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $19.53 (up 1.31%), $5.3997 (up 5.88%), $0.0000088 (up 0.83%), and $0.99 (up 2.91%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 3.55% while Polka Dot has gained 1.86%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 1.74% of its value whereas Polygon is 5.94% up.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hourly movement, the top gainers are SingularityNET, Huobi Token, Kava, Arbitrum, and Zcash. They are trading at $0.33 (up 12.65%), $3.29 (up 5.56%), $1.12 (up 4.65%), $1.16 (up 4.44%), and $32.60 (up 4.33%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.03%) and $0.99 (up 0.01%), respectively.

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are TRON, UNUS SED LEO, Flare, Toncoin, and BitTorrent (New). They are trading at $0.077 (down 2.08%), $3.51 (down 2%), $0.022 (down 0.78%), $1.91 (down 0.76%), and $0.0000005878 (down 0.68%), respectively.

Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a 24-hour volume of $6.06 billion (down 9.50%) and $0.71 billion (down 3.39%), respectively. Kraken saw a volume of $0.4 billion which is up 5.86% from yesterday.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the most popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $14.45 (up 2.72%), $1 (up 0.01%), $26,786.60 (up 1.22%), $6.37 (up 1.38%), and $5.01 (up 0.70%), respectively.

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, ApeCoin, Render Token, The Sandbox, and Conflux. They are currently trading at $4.92 (up 3.15%), $3.23 (up 0.60%), $2.75 (down 0.03%), $0.55 (up 3.35%), and $0.33 (up 0.37%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.12 trillion, a 0.92% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $27.68 billion, which marks a 9.17% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.18 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.08 trillion.