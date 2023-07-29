Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Tether

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 29, 2023 | 11:31 am 3 min read

Bitcoin's market capitalization is currently at $571.36 billion

Bitcoin has climbed 0.46% over the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $29,385.30. It is 1.67% lower than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 0.71% from yesterday to trade at $1,876.89. It has fallen 0.87% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $571.36 billion and $226.86 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $242.20, which is 0.51% more than yesterday and 0.93% lower than the previous week. XRP's price is $0.77 today, falling 0.28% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 8% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 1.08%) and $0.077 (up 0.72%), respectively.

Solana is down by 1.98% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $25.18 (up 0.88%), $5.24 (up 0.55%), $0.0000088 (up 5.0%), and $0.77 (down 0.11%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 1.98% while Polka Dot is down 3.86%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 4.53% whereas Polygon has lost 7.66%.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Bone ShibaSwap, Quant, Shiba Inu, Maker, and Theta Network. They are trading at $1.42 (up 9.51%), $110.73 (up 8.28%), $0.0000088 (up 5.11%), $1,230.31 (up 4.90%), and $0.88 (up 4.74%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is tied to various real-world assets such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens in the past few weeks, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (up 0.01%) and $0.99 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Immutable, Toncoin, XDC Network, Rocket Pool, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.77 (down 12.40%), $1.29 (down 4.25%), $0.055 (down 3.42%), $29.35 (down 1.57%), and $7.80 (down 1.33%), respectively.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Dai, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $29,383.53 (up 0.48%), $13.26 (up 0.59%), $0.99 (up 0.04%), $7.79 (down 1.38%), and $6.05 (up 1.62%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Axie Infinity, Stacks, The Sandbox, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $4.33 (up 1.99%), $6.11 (up 0.98%), $0.66 (up 0.53%), $0.44 (up 1.22%), and $0.88 (up 4.68%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.18 trillion, a 0.55% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $25.27 billion, which marks a 2.59% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.16 trillion, compared to $1.21 trillion three months ago.

