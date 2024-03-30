Next Article

Solana has risen 15% since last week

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

By Mudit Dube 11:13 am Mar 30, 202411:13 am

What's the story Bitcoin has dropped 0.25% in the past 24 hours to trade at $70,215.90. Compared to last week, it is 9.97% up. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 1.20% from yesterday and is trading at $3,527.76. From the previous week, it is up 6.14%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $1,376 billion and $422.59 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $608.25, which is 0.54% lower than yesterday and 10.51% up since last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.66 after moving up 1.07% in the last 24 hours. It is 2.54% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.66 (up 1.67%) and $0.22 (down 0.72%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has risen 15% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $198.77 (up 6.39%), $9.67 (up 2.25%), $0.000033 (down 0.99%), and $1.0 (up 0.77%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 15.23% while Polka Dot has gained 7.49%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 12.77% whereas Polygon is 3.22% up.

Data

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Dogwifhat, Jupiter, GateToken, Litecoin, and Mantle are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $4.47 (up 18.90%), $1.51 (up 17.58%), $10.72 (up 11.77%), $104.47 (up 11.11%), and $1.27 (up 8.60%), respectively.

Stable tokens

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (up 0.04%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), and $61500 (up 2.50%), respectively.

Data

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are KuCoin Token, Sui, Arweave, Fetch.ai, and Synthetix. They are trading at $10.82 (down 9.95%), $1.94 (down 9.37%), $39.10 (down 6.56%), $3 (down 5.78%), and $4.73 (down 5.38%), respectively.

DeFi

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Uniswap, and Dai. They are trading at $54.22 (up 0.07%), $19.08 (up 0.34%), $17.94 (up 2.68%), $12.72 (down 0.26%), and $1 (down 0.02%), respectively.

NFT

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Stacks, Immutable, Render, and Theta Network are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $17.91 (up 2.46%), $3.57 (up 1.49%), $3.10 (up 4.70%), $11 (up 0.38%), and $2.87 (down 3.12%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.64 trillion, a 0.7% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $86.14 billion, which marks a 15.27% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $2.29 trillion, compared to $1.65 trillion three months ago.