Shiba Inu's value has risen by over 8% in the last 7 days

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

By Mudit Dube 10:45 am Mar 31, 202410:45 am

What's the story Bitcoin has climbed 0.14% over the last 24 hours, trading at $70,096.82. It is 9.48% higher than the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 1.19% from yesterday and is currently trading at $3,543.15. It has increased 6.86% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $1,379 billion and $426 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $606.24, which is 0.43% lower than yesterday and 9.93% up since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.66, down 0.41% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.25% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.66 (down 1.55%) and $0.22 (down 3.42%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has gone up by 12.97% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $195.01 (down 1.1%), $9.5 (down 1.26%), $0.000033 (down 1.04%), and $0.99 (down 0.88%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 12.97% while Polka Dot has risen by 5.43%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 8.38% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 0.55%.

Data

Top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24 hourly movement, the top five gainers are Core, ORDI, SATS, Flare, and Fetch.ai. They are trading at $1.60 (up 36.33%), $72.44 (up 13.09%), $0.00055 (up 11.31%), $0.033 (up 6.88%), and $3.23 (up 6.44%), respectively.

Stable tokens

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to real-world assets such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (down 0.04%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), and $605.9576 (up 7.63%), respectively.

Data

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are dogwifhat, Aptos, Akash Network, Dogecoin, and Axie Infinity. They are trading at $4.24 (down 7.19%), $16.59 (down 5.77%), $4.88 (down 5.37%), $0.22 (down 3.60%), and $10.85 (down 3.26%), respectively.

DeFi

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Uniswap, and Dai are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $53.47 (down 1.09%), $19.17 (up 0.98%), $17.77 (down 0.83%), $12.81 (up 1.08%), and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively.

NFT

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Stacks, Immutable, Render, and Theta Network are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $17.77 (down 0.83%), $3.57 (down 0.02%), $3.06 (down 1.35%), $10.75 (down 1.92%), and $2.82 (down 1.32%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.63 trillion, a 0.49% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $67.66 billion, which marks a 21.45% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $2.29 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.65 trillion.