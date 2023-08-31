Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

Ethereum is trading at $1,702, which is down by 1.01% from yesterday

Bitcoin has lost 0.72% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $27,251.65. It is 2.98% up compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down by 1.01% from yesterday and is trading at $1,701.99. From last week, it is up 1.46%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $530.66 billion and $204.6 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $223.25, a 0.90% decrease from yesterday and 2.18% higher than last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.55, down 1.01% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.42% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 0.41%) and $0.066 (up 0.02%), respectively.

Solana's price has decreased by 5.86% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $20.71 (down 4.72%), $4.5 (down 2.35%), $0.0000088 (down 1.62%), and $0.55 (down 0.99%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 5.86% down while Polka Dot has slipped 0.33%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 2.36% whereas Polygon is up 3.56%.

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Mantle, MX TOKEN, MultiversX, IOTA, and UNUS SED LEO. They are trading at $0.44 (up 1.78%), $2.86 (up 1.64%), $26.45 (up 1.26%), $0.11 (up 1.10%), and $3.89 (up 0.95%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to various real-world assets such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens in the past few weeks, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (down 0.01%) and $1 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are XDC Network, Astar, Solana, KuCoin Token, and Synthetix. They are trading at $0.055 (down 7.02%), $0.055 (down 5.03%), $20.71 (down 4.56%), $4.29 (down 4.48%), and $1.97 (down 3.86%), respectively.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $1 (up 0.02%), $27,238.80 (down 0.72%), $10.37 (down 2.67%), $5.97 (down 2.01%), and $4.62 (down 2.37%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Internet Computer, Stacks, Axie Infinity, Tezos, and The Sandbox are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.47 (down 2.11%), $0.55 (down 0.87%), $4.86 (down 1.82%), $0.77 (down 1.37%), and $0.33 (down 1.75%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.09 trillion, a 1.45% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $31.55 billion, which marks a 40.36% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.18 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.16 trillion.

