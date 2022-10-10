Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 10, 2022, 11:32 am 3 min read

Shiba Inu's value has increased by 0.5% in the last seven days

Bitcoin has moved up 0.5% in the past 24 hours to trade at $19,473.16. It is 2.1% up compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 1.0% from yesterday and is trading at $1,325.10. From last week, it is up 3.7%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $373.4 billion and $160.19 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $278.15, which is 0.7% higher than yesterday and 2.4% down since last week. XRP's price today is $0.55, increasing by 4.4% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 18.7% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 0.6%) and $0.066 (up 1.4%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has gone up by 3.1% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $33.08 (up 1.7%), $6.47 (up 2.5%), $0.000011 (up 0.3%), and $0.88 (up 2.7%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 3.1%, while Polka Dot has gained 4.7%. Shiba Inu has gained 0.5% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon is 8.7% up.

Data Top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hourly movement are TerraClassicUSD, Huobi Token, Maker, XRP, and THORChain. They are trading at $0.033 (up 13.45%), $4.44 (up 7.46%), $918.70 (up 5.77%), $0.55 (up 4.41%), and $1.63 (up 4.29%), respectively.

Stable tokens What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.1%), $1 (up 0.1%), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00033 (up 1.40%).

Data Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Toncoin, Monero, Convex Finance, Helium, and Bitcoin SV. They are trading at $1.32 (down 1.77%), $145.57 (down 1.52%), $5.47 (down 1.20%), $4.58 (down 0.78%), and $49.78 (down 0.57%), respectively.

Rankings Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange. Binance and FTX saw 24-hour volumes of $6.3 billion (up 12.77%) and $0.52 billion (up 41.07%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $0.64 billion, which is up 24.67% from yesterday.

DeFi These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.03%), $17.01 (up 0.13%), $6.57 (down 0.35%), $19,468.27 (up 0.06%), and $7.64 (up 0.13%), respectively.

NFT Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Flow, ApeCoin, Tezos, Chiliz, and Decentraland. They are currently trading at $1.70 (up 0.24%), $5.26 (up 0.32%), $1.43 (up 0.11%), $0.22 (up 0.10%), and $0.66 (up 0.14%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $943.77 billion, a 0.47% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $32.09 billion, which marks a 2.54% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.05 trillion last month, in comparison to $956.96 billion three months ago.