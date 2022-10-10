Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu
Bitcoin has moved up 0.5% in the past 24 hours to trade at $19,473.16. It is 2.1% up compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 1.0% from yesterday and is trading at $1,325.10. From last week, it is up 3.7%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $373.4 billion and $160.19 billion, respectively.
BNB is trading at $278.15, which is 0.7% higher than yesterday and 2.4% down since last week. XRP's price today is $0.55, increasing by 4.4% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 18.7% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 0.6%) and $0.066 (up 1.4%), respectively.
Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $33.08 (up 1.7%), $6.47 (up 2.5%), $0.000011 (up 0.3%), and $0.88 (up 2.7%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 3.1%, while Polka Dot has gained 4.7%. Shiba Inu has gained 0.5% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon is 8.7% up.
The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hourly movement are TerraClassicUSD, Huobi Token, Maker, XRP, and THORChain. They are trading at $0.033 (up 13.45%), $4.44 (up 7.46%), $918.70 (up 5.77%), $0.55 (up 4.41%), and $1.63 (up 4.29%), respectively.
A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.1%), $1 (up 0.1%), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00033 (up 1.40%).
The biggest losers of the day are Toncoin, Monero, Convex Finance, Helium, and Bitcoin SV. They are trading at $1.32 (down 1.77%), $145.57 (down 1.52%), $5.47 (down 1.20%), $4.58 (down 0.78%), and $49.78 (down 0.57%), respectively.
Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange. Binance and FTX saw 24-hour volumes of $6.3 billion (up 12.77%) and $0.52 billion (up 41.07%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $0.64 billion, which is up 24.67% from yesterday.
DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.03%), $17.01 (up 0.13%), $6.57 (down 0.35%), $19,468.27 (up 0.06%), and $7.64 (up 0.13%), respectively.
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Flow, ApeCoin, Tezos, Chiliz, and Decentraland. They are currently trading at $1.70 (up 0.24%), $5.26 (up 0.32%), $1.43 (up 0.11%), $0.22 (up 0.10%), and $0.66 (up 0.14%), respectively.
The current global crypto market cap is $943.77 billion, a 0.47% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $32.09 billion, which marks a 2.54% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.05 trillion last month, in comparison to $956.96 billion three months ago.