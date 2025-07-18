Data operations platform Astronomer raises $93 million, total funding crosses $350 million
Astronomer, a New York City-based data operations company, just scored $93 million in new funding led by Bain Capital Ventures, with Salesforce Ventures and others joining in.
This brings their total raised to over $350 million since 2015.
Astro helps manage complex data pipelines
Their main product, Astro, helps data teams build and manage complex data pipelines—think of it as the behind-the-scenes tech making sure your apps and services run smoothly.
Built on Apache Airflow, Astro now powers thousands of organizations worldwide and recently added advanced monitoring tools to help keep data reliable and costs in check.
Astronomer has seen over 300% year-over-year growth
Astronomer has seen phenomenal growth exceeding 300% year-over-year for Astro, employs 369 people, and recently moved its HQ to NYC's Chelsea district.
With this fresh funding, they're doubling down on R&D and taking their platform global.