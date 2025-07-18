US stocks: Dow Jones gains 0.52%, S&P 500 closes flat
The US stock market wrapped up Thursday with a split finish—while the S&P 500 reached record highs earlier in the week, the Dow gained 0.52% to close at 44,484.49, boosted by solid performances across different sectors.
Jobless claims drop for 5th straight week
Jobless claims dropped for the fifth straight week to 221,000, showing the job market is still strong.
This steady hiring trend keeps consumer spending and economic growth on track—good news if you're watching where things are headed next.
But investors are still cautious because of ongoing trade tensions and questions about what the Federal Reserve might do with interest rates.
What are investors thinking?
Even with upbeat economic data, worries about tariffs and an August 1 deadline are making people tread carefully.
There was also some brief drama over whether Fed Chair Jerome Powell would be replaced (he's staying), which helped calm nerves.
Right now, markets think there's a better-than-even chance we'll see an interest rate cut from the Fed in September.