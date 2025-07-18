Next Article
RIL hits new high, Ambani shares future vision in letter
Reliance Industries just hit a new high, reporting a ₹26,994 crore profit for April-June 2025—a huge 78% jump from last year.
The boost came from strong consumer business growth and was highlighted by Chairman Mukesh Ambani.
RIL aims to double in size every few years
RIL's retail arm now reaches 358 million customers and is expanding its own FMCG brands.
Jio crossed 200 million 5G users and leads globally in fixed wireless access with AirFiber.
Plus, RIL keeps investing in tech upgrades across its businesses.
Ambani says the company aims to double in size every few years while focusing on growth that benefits everyone.