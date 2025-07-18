RIL hits new high, Ambani shares future vision in letter

RIL aims to double in size every few years

RIL's retail arm now reaches 358 million customers and is expanding its own FMCG brands.

Jio crossed 200 million 5G users and leads globally in fixed wireless access with AirFiber.

Plus, RIL keeps investing in tech upgrades across its businesses.

Ambani says the company aims to double in size every few years while focusing on growth that benefits everyone.