Dating app Bumble might be sold for $1B
What's the story
Bumble, one of the world's most downloaded dating apps, is reportedly in advanced talks for a takeover deal valuing the company at $1 billion. The Wall Street Journal reported that Ithaca Holdings, a technology investment firm, could announce the acquisition as early as this week. Following these reports, Bumble's shares surged nearly 50%.
Market response
Bumble's stock market valuation at over $580M
The surge in Bumble's shares has pushed its stock market valuation to over $580 million, a far cry from the peak of over $14 billion it hit after its 2021 Nasdaq listing.
The potential buyout comes amid declining revenue and a shrinking base of paying users for the dating app.
However, it remains to be seen if these talks will lead to an actual deal.
Company history
Wolfe Herd founded Bumble in 2014
Founded by Whitney Wolfe Herd, a Tinder co-founder, in 2014, Bumble has been a major player in the crowded dating app space.
The company was known for its unique feature allowing only women to initiate conversations with matches.
However, this rule was recently changed as part of an effort to give users more flexibility and opportunities for meaningful connections.
Financial difficulties
Wolfe Herd's return to CEO role
Bumble has been under pressure in recent years, with some younger users disillusioned by the dating scene.
The company announced in 2025 that it would cut nearly a third of its workforce amid what Wolfe Herd described as an "inflection point" in online dating.
Despite these challenges, Wolfe Herd returned as Bumble's CEO in March 2025.
Revenue decline
Declining revenue and user numbers
In the second quarter of this year, Bumble posted a revenue of $210.5 million, down 15.2% from the same period last year.
The number of paying users also dropped by 16.4% to 3.2 million during this time.
The company reported a quarterly net loss of $127.9 million and had about $154 million in cash at the end of June.