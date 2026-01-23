DCB Bank's Q3 profit surprises with 22% jump
DCB Bank just posted a ₹185 crore profit for the third quarter of FY26—a solid 22% jump from the year-ago period (the third quarter a year earlier, Q3 FY25 — Oct-Dec 2024).
Even after taking a hit from new labor code changes, the bank managed to grow both its loans and deposits by nearly 20%.
Why does this matter?
The numbers show DCB isn't just coasting—its net interest income rose almost 15%, total income crossed ₹2,000 crore, and operating profits are up too.
For anyone watching how banks handle tough economic shifts, it's interesting that DCB also improved its asset quality: bad loans dropped, and its capital cushion is well above safety norms.
In short, they're not just making more money—they're getting stronger and steadier in the process.