DCB Bank's Q3 profit surprises with 22% jump

Why does this matter?

The numbers show DCB isn't just coasting—its net interest income rose almost 15%, total income crossed ₹2,000 crore, and operating profits are up too.

For anyone watching how banks handle tough economic shifts, it's interesting that DCB also improved its asset quality: bad loans dropped, and its capital cushion is well above safety norms.

In short, they're not just making more money—they're getting stronger and steadier in the process.