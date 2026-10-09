De Beers plans 100 Forevermark stores in India by 2030
Business
De Beers is gearing up to launch 100 new Forevermark stores across India by 2030, aiming to tap into the country's fast-growing diamond craze.
Right now, they have just 10 stores in big cities like Mumbai and Bangalore, but they are planning to branch out into top cities like Pune and Kolkata soon.
India diamond market grows 13% annually
India's diamond market is booming, growing at about 13% each year. Gen Z is leading 51% of this growth.
More women are buying diamonds too, and people are opting for bigger stones than before.
De Beers is betting on this trend, especially during festive seasons, to keep the sparkle going.