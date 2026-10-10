Deepinder Goyal: Eternal supports over 1% of Indians, 31L FY26
Business
Deepinder Goyal, founder of Zomato, just shared that Eternal (the group behind Zomato and Blinkit) is providing a livelihood to more than 1% of India's population.
In FY26 alone, 31 lakh people worked as delivery partners, a 57% increase from the previous financial year.
Eternal's 5% target draws mixed responses
Goyal says he wants Eternal to support 5% of India's population by 2030.
While reactions online were mixed, some users discussed the job opportunities, some worry about things like road congestion from so many delivery partners.
The conversation around gig work in India is definitely heating up as these platforms keep growing.