Deepinder Goyal's Temple buys longevity firm to boost wearable launch
What's the story
Deepinder Goyal, the founder of health-tech start-up Temple, has announced the acquisition of London-based longevity medicine practice Longevous. The move is aimed at bolstering Temple's clinical and scientific teams ahead of its first product launch. The financial details of the acquisition have not been disclosed. Longevous founders Robert Mohr and Avi Roy will join Temple full-time along with their team.
Leadership appointments
Mohr, Roy take on key roles at Temple
Mohr will be taking on the role of Chief Medical Officer (CMO) at Temple, while Roy will become its Head of Science.
These appointments are expected to bring clinical expertise and research experience into Temple's in-house science team as it gears up for the market launch of its experimental health wearable.
Mohr has nearly two decades of clinical experience and has transitioned from emergency medicine to longevity medicine.
Scientific expertise
Roy's expertise in longevity research will aid Temple
Roy, an Oxford-trained biomedical scientist, has a background in longevity research and business.
He co-founded Founders Health and UDA, and was a research fellow at the University of Oxford's Centre for the Advancement of Sustainable Medical Innovation.
At Temple, he will be heading scientific operations as the company prepares to launch its wearable device.
Product details
Temple's health wearable measures 'Entropy' for better insights
Temple's health and wellness wearable is designed to be worn on the side of the forehead, around the temple.
This placement enables it to capture signals related to cerebral blood flow, oxygenation, heart rate, and body's response to activities like exercise and sleep recovery.
The device uses a proprietary metric called "Entropy," which measures metabolic cost in real-time.
It updates every second on a scale of 1-250, with lower readings indicating deeper rest while higher ones indicate greater physical exertion.
Launch strategy
Limited pre-orders of the wearable expected to open soon
Temple isn't available to consumers yet, but Goyal has said the latest version of the device is less than half the size of earlier prototypes.
Limited pre-orders are expected to open soon with shipments planned before 2026 ends.
The acquisition of Longevous gives Temple an in-house clinical and scientific leadership team as it moves closer to launch and seeks validation for health measurements from its device.