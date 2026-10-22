DeepSeek raises $15B to challenge OpenAI and Anthropic
What's the story
DeepSeek, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) start-up from China, has raised 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) in its latest funding round. The amount is one of the largest ever for a Chinese company and highlights DeepSeek's ambition to take on global players such as Anthropic and OpenAI. The Hangzhou-based firm had initially set its financing target at 50 billion yuan but later revised it to 80 billion yuan before finalizing the amount.
Investor details
Major investors back DeepSeek's ambitious funding round
The latest funding round for DeepSeek saw participation from several high-profile investors.
Among them were Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), a leading battery manufacturer, and Tencent Holdings Ltd., the company behind popular messaging app WeChat.
The backing from these major players further emphasizes the potential of DeepSeek in the global AI market.
Market impact
Funding poised to reshape Chinese AI landscape
The funding raised by DeepSeek is poised to change the game in the Chinese market.
The AI start-up had caused a $1 trillion meltdown in global markets back in 2025 when it demonstrated its capacity to compete with Silicon Valley leaders at a fraction of their model costs.
Despite this, it has always lagged behind US frontier labs in terms of financial resources.
Future plans
DeepSeek's IPO plans and expansion efforts
DeepSeek is also gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO), a major milestone for Chinese markets.
The company has started investing heavily in building AI data centers and developing more open-source models for China and other countries.
It has consistently launched high-performance, cost-effective models that have not only challenged its domestic competitors but also won customers in the US and other international markets.
Market dominance
Aggressive pricing strategy disrupts market dynamics
DeepSeek's aggressive pricing strategy has given it a competitive edge over its rivals.
The company recently launched V4.1 Flash in September, which led to a drop in the share prices of domestic competitors MiniMax Group and Z.AI.
Other Chinese tech giants like Alibaba and ByteDance have also launched affordable AI services, mostly open-sourced for customer modification.