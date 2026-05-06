DeepSeek seeks $50B valuation in $3B to $4B 1st round
DeepSeek, a rising Chinese AI company, is aiming for a massive $50 billion valuation as it looks to raise $3 billion to $4 billion in its first-ever funding round.
This is a big shift for founder Liang Wenfeng, who has always preferred relying on his own hedge fund until now.
The move comes as DeepSeek faces serious competition from tech giants like ByteDance and Alibaba, plus fast-growing startups like MiniMax.
DeepSeek faces investor interest, researcher departures
China's national AI fund and Tencent are both considering investing, which could give DeepSeek a major boost.
Still, the company has had trouble holding onto top talent: some researchers have already left for rivals like Xiaomi.
To hit that sky-high valuation, DeepSeek will need to step up its game and keep its best people on board.