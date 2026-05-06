DeepSeek seeks $50B valuation in $3B to $4B 1st round Business May 06, 2026

DeepSeek, a rising Chinese AI company, is aiming for a massive $50 billion valuation as it looks to raise $3 billion to $4 billion in its first-ever funding round.

This is a big shift for founder Liang Wenfeng, who has always preferred relying on his own hedge fund until now.

The move comes as DeepSeek faces serious competition from tech giants like ByteDance and Alibaba, plus fast-growing startups like MiniMax.