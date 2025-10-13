Deferred jewelry purchase schemes losing sheen as gold prices soar

Digital gold gaining traction

With prices jumping 23% last year and rising 56% since January 2024, many are skipping fixed installment plans and turning to digital gold instead for its flexibility.

Reliance had over 168,000 depositors in its deferred purchase scheme as of mid-July, and nearly 40% of Senco's business now comes from deferred purchase schemes—showing that while traditional buying is slowing down, digital options are keeping buyers interested.