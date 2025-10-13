Influencer Kostya Kudo dead in Kyiv; global crypto market crash
Konstantin Galich, a well-known Ukrainian crypto trader and influencer, was found dead in his car in Kyiv on October 11, 2025. Authorities are treating it as a possible suicide.
His passing came just after a huge global crypto market crash wiped out over $19 billion in leveraged trades within a single day.
Galich was a prominent figure in Ukraine's crypto community
Galich—also known as Kostya Kudo—was a major voice in Ukraine's crypto scene, with nearly 69,000 followers on Telegram.
He was respected for sharing deep market insights and educational content about blockchain trends.
Reports say he faced financial struggles before his death.
Calls for mental health support
Galich's death has shaken the crypto community and highlights how tough things can get for retail traders during volatile times.
Many are now talking about the need for more support and mental health resources for people navigating high-stress markets like these.
The investigation into his death is ongoing.