EnerGrid to raise $500 million for India's clean energy future
EnerGrid—a platform backed by IndiGrid, British International Investments, and Norway's Climate Investment Fund—is planning to raise up to $500 million.
The goal? To boost India's clean energy future with new transmission lines and battery storage systems across the country.
Avendus Capital and Ambit Group are leading the fundraising, looking for support from global infrastructure investors.
EnerGrid's recent moves and future goals
EnerGrid is already making moves—this July, it launched India's first big battery storage system in Gujarat, with help from the International Finance Corporation.
The company also just bought one renewable energy asset and one transmission asset in Karnataka for over ₹2,100 crore.
By focusing on these greenfield projects, EnerGrid hopes to make India's power grid stronger and more sustainable for years to come.