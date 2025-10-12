Next Article
India is central to Ericsson's 6G plans, says company exec
Ericsson is gearing up to launch its next-gen 6G tech between 2028 and 2030, and AI will be a big part of it.
The company's India head, Nitin Bansal, says India is central to this plan thanks to its rapid 5G rollout and strong R&D scene.
India as an innovation hub for Ericsson
India isn't just another market for Ericsson—it's a major innovation hub.
With upgraded factories in Pune making advanced equipment and partnerships like the one with Jabil for antenna production, India is helping shape global telecom tech.
Plus, Ericsson is pushing into areas like IoT for agriculture, healthcare, and transport here, showing how crucial the country is for what's next in connectivity.