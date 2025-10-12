Hinduja Group's EV vision for India by 2030 Business Oct 12, 2025

The Hinduja Group is gearing up to make EVs much more common in India by 2030.

Their plan? Build batteries locally, use government incentives, and expand exports—especially for busses and commercial vehicles.

By 2030, they're aiming for over 30% of state transport busses to be electric, with other busses at about 15%.

Heavy commercial vehicles could see 15-20% EV adoption, light ones up to 30%, and even trucks may reach up to 10%.

Petrol and diesel commercial vehicles are expected to contribute up to 10% of the segment.