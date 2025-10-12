Hinduja Group's EV vision for India by 2030
The Hinduja Group is gearing up to make EVs much more common in India by 2030.
Their plan? Build batteries locally, use government incentives, and expand exports—especially for busses and commercial vehicles.
By 2030, they're aiming for over 30% of state transport busses to be electric, with other busses at about 15%.
Heavy commercial vehicles could see 15-20% EV adoption, light ones up to 30%, and even trucks may reach up to 10%.
Petrol and diesel commercial vehicles are expected to contribute up to 10% of the segment.
Ashok Leyland is investing ₹5,000 crore in battery production
Ashok Leyland (part of the group) is investing ₹5,000 crore with China's CALB Group to start making lithium-ion batteries in India.
This should boost both vehicle production and energy storage here.
They've already landed orders for electric busses in Mauritius and Dubai, plus trials are happening across several countries including Kenya and Spain.
Charging stations and fleet management platforms are also in focus
The group isn't just focusing on vehicles—they're also putting money into charging stations and smart fleet management platforms.
With pay-per-kilometer mobility options coming up, their goal is a smoother shift toward sustainable transport that actually works for businesses and cities alike.