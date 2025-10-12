MapMyIndia's Mappls app crosses 1 crore downloads
Mappls, built by MapMyIndia, is quickly becoming a favorite navigation app in India.
After Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called on citizens to try the "Swadeshi platform" on social media this week, downloads shot up 10 times in just two weeks.
It now ranks second in the App Store's navigation category and has crossed one crore downloads on Google Play.
App is already a hit in India
Mappls stands out with features made for Indian users—like 3D junction views, live traffic signal timers (already live in Bengaluru), and guidance right to your doorstep or even inside malls.
It supports nine regional languages and is teaming up with Indian Railways and government departments for smarter operations.
The company even wants Mappls pre-installed on new smartphones going forward.