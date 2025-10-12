Tamil Nadu to raise ₹39,000cr in Q3 FY26

Debt levels and targets

For 2025-26, Tamil Nadu plans to borrow over ₹1.62 lakh crore in total while repaying about ₹55,845 crore.

By March 2026, the state's debt is expected to reach nearly ₹9.3 lakh crore—but its debt-to-GSDP ratio (26.07%) will still be under the target of 28.70% prescribed under the 15th Finance Commission.