IRDAI directs insurers to set up fraud risk management framework

The IRDAI has also asked insurance companies to adopt a board-approved anti-fraud policy. This policy should include red flag indicators and adequate procedures to deter, prevent, detect, report, and remedy fraud. The move is aimed at strengthening the industry's defenses against fraudulent activities and ensuring that all stakeholders are equipped with the necessary tools to combat fraud effectively.

Committee formation

Fraud Monitoring Committee

Along with the anti-fraud policy, the IRDAI has also mandated insurance companies to set up a Fraud Monitoring Committee (FMC). The committee will be responsible for overseeing and managing fraud-related risks within the organization.