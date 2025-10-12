Why Meta's AI bias adviser is under fire

Meta , the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has come under fire for appointing Robby Starbuck as an AI bias adviser. The appointment was made in August as part of a lawsuit settlement. Since then, Starbuck has been accused of spreading misinformation on a variety of topics including shootings in the US, transgender people, vaccines, and crime.

Misinformation spread Unsubstantiated claims and online behavior Starbuck has made several unsubstantiated claims since his appointment. He alleged that individual shooters in the US were motivated by leftist ideology, called faith-based protest groups communists, and linked Democratic lawmakers to murders. His online behavior has remained unchanged since joining Meta, raising concerns about corporate America's capitulation to the MAGA movement.

Defiant stance 'Hit job' attempt, says Starbuck on criticism In response to the criticism, Starbuck said, "It seems your piece is an attempted hit job meant to punish Meta for working with me on AI fairness." He clarified that his statements were not made on behalf of Meta and emphasized that his role was to make AI fair for everyone. Despite repeated requests from The Guardian, Meta has not commented on Starbuck's role or his online rhetoric.

Previous actions Opposition to corporate DEI programs Before his appointment at Meta, Starbuck was known for his opposition to corporate diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs. He has often targeted companies with conservative customer bases, forcing major American firms to ditch internal DEI programs or cut ties with pro-LGBTQ organizations. He has also been a prominent spreader of vaccine misinformation, amplifying claims made by US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr.