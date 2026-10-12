PepsiCo cannot label new bottles of Sting as 'energy drink'

On October 6, Justice Amit Mahajan had allowed PepsiCo to sell existing stocks with the "energy drink" label but prohibited the manufacture of new ones.

This decision was in line with directions from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The FSSAI had earlier issued notices to several beverage brands, including PepsiCo's Sting and Adrenaline Rush, for misbranding as "energy drinks."