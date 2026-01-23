Delhi man arrested for ₹45cr GST fraud

How Zahid got nabbed

Earlier, five people from Rajasthan were already arrested in this case, but Zahid had managed to stay out of reach until now.

With help from local police and Inspector Ravindra Kumar, the STF finally tracked him down.

Zahid allegedly admitted he provided three bank accounts to the gang for ₹10,000 per account.

Now, the STF is working to break up this wider network behind the GST fraud.