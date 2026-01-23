Delhi man arrested for ₹45cr GST fraud
Business
A man named Zahid from Delhi has been caught by the UP Special Task Force for allegedly helping run a huge fake GST scam.
The operation used over 100 bogus companies to create fake invoices worth ₹248 crore, dodging around ₹45 crore in taxes.
The whole thing unraveled after someone in Muzaffarnagar reported their identity was stolen and misused.
How Zahid got nabbed
Earlier, five people from Rajasthan were already arrested in this case, but Zahid had managed to stay out of reach until now.
With help from local police and Inspector Ravindra Kumar, the STF finally tracked him down.
Zahid allegedly admitted he provided three bank accounts to the gang for ₹10,000 per account.
Now, the STF is working to break up this wider network behind the GST fraud.