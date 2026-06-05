Delhi seminar announces India joins heavy haul freight systems
Business
India is now part of a pretty exclusive group (think US China, and Australia) that runs heavy-haul freight railway systems.
This big step was announced at the International Heavy Haul Seminar 2026 in Delhi, showing India's push to level up its transport game.
India aims to cut logistics cost
The goal? Make moving goods across the country cheaper and smarter.
Right now, logistics eat up 13% to 14% of India's GDP (way above the global average), so there's a real focus on fixing that with new tech like AI-powered maintenance and autonomous inspections.
Plus, a new East-West Dedicated Freight Corridor from Dankuni in West Bengal to the Surat region in Gujarat is in the works to boost efficiency even more.