Delta Corp shares tank on real money gaming ban

If you follow stocks or the gaming scene, this is huge. Delta Corp shares are now trading below key averages (₹88 and ₹97), signaling ongoing weakness. Analysts say the price could bounce between ₹82.80 and ₹96.20 for a while, but if it falls below ₹81, things could get even rougher.

New law bans real money gaming

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 now bans putting money in to win cash prizes online—so games like rummy and poker are out.

One reason suggested for this ban is the alleged use of RMG for money laundering activities.

For Delta Corp, which made ₹173 crore out of ₹184 crore last quarter from gaming alone, this hits right at the core of their business.