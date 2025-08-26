Tata Motors gets NCLT nod for business restructuring
Tata Motors just got the go-ahead from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Mumbai to shake up its business.
The plan? Demerge its commercial vehicle business into its subsidiary, TML Commercial Vehicles Limited (TMLCV), and merge its passenger vehicle segment with Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.
The goal is to make things run smoother and set up for future growth.
Investors seem on board too
This move matches what Tata's board and shareholders already supported—it's all about sharpening focus and boosting efficiency for both divisions.
With this fresh structure, Tata hopes to attract new partners and keep growing long-term.
Investors seem on board too: after the news broke on August 25, 2025, Tata Motors's stock price jumped nearly 1% on the Bombay Stock Exchange.